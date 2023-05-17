Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.