HF Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

