Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

