Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE HGV opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.