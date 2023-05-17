Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 12,232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.