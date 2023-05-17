IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,501 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in IAC by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

