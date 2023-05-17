IFP Advisors Inc Buys 149 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

