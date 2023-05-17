IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

