Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

