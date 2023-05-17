Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 93,192 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.