Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 93,192 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.