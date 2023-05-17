Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

