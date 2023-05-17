Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.