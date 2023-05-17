Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

