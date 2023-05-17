Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

RDIV opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

