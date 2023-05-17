Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 18,881 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of NU opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

