Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 18,881 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.
NU Stock Up 0.2 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
