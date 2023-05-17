IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 435.82%. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

