iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,627 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

