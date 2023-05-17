iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.