iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 215,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

