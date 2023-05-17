iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

