JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

