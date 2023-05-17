Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

