Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $329.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.41.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

