Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $313.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.77.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock worth $13,462,861 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

