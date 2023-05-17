Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Further Reading
