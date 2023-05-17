Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

