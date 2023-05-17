KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 114,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 72,477 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after buying an additional 1,160,678 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

