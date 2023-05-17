Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $209.39 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

