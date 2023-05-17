Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

About Landstar System



Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

