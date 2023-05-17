Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lazard were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of LAZ opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

