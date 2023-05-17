Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Livent by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

