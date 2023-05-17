Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

