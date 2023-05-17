Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 225,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

LPX opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

