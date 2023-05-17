LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,314,600,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

