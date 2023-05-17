Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 60,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 26,322 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

