Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

