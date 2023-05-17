LWM Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

