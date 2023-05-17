Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $209.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

