ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

MAN stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

