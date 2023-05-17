Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

