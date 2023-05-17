MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.