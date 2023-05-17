Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $313.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.