Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 73.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,767 shares of company stock worth $13,462,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $313.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

