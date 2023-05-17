Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

