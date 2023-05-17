MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

