National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 82,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

