NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $313.71.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

