NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.