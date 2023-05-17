NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.03

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 3562832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NU by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NU by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NU by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.