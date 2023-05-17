NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.03

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 3562832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NU by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NU by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NU by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
