OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

